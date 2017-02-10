Former Tunisian president given 10 years for corruption

Tunisian ex-president Zine el Abidine Ben Ali and his wife, Leila Trabelsi, were issued new 10-year prison sentences for corruption on Thursday, authorities said, according to AFP . The two were found guilty by a court in Tunis in a case involving "administrative and financial corruption", said prosecution spokesman Sofiene Sliti.

