Fashion blogger Carly Lovett was among the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisian beach massacre
The fiance of a woman killed in the Tunisia terror attack told her he loved her before trying to save her life, an inquest has heard. She was among 38 people killed by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui, who opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel on June 26 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC