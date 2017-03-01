Families of those killed in the Tunisia terror attack are suing the tour operator
The family of a Welsh care worker killed in the Tunisian beach terror atrocity is one of 22 suing the tour operator TUI after an inquest found 30 British tourists were "unlawfully killed" . The inquest heard that the owners and staff at the Tunisian hotel where it happened could have done nothing before the attack that would have done more than "possibly make a difference".
