EU pushes migration talks with Tunisia, Egypt

The European Union is offering simplified visa procedures and increased economic aid to Tunisia and Egypt in exchange for smoother deportations of unwanted African migrants, two senior officials in Brussels said. FILE PHOTO: African migrants are seen seated in a boat, after being rescued by the Libyan navy following their boat suffering engine failure, near the coastal town of Gharaboli, east of Tripoli, Libya, November 20, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.