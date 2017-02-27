'Cowardly' Tunisian security forces l...

'Cowardly' Tunisian security forces let down beach attack victims - UK inquiry

"Cowardly" Tunisian security forces let down the victims of a shooting at a beach hotel, making "deliberate and unjustifiable" delays in their journey to the scene, a UK inquiry found on Tuesday. A woman reacts as friends and relatives of victims of the Tunisia terror attack leave an inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 28, 2017.

