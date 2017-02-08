Cop 'FAINTED on Sousse beach' as ISIS...

Cop 'FAINTED on Sousse beach' as ISIS gunman gunned down Brits

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Star

"The guards were armed with Steyr assault rifles and would have been in a position to stop the attack at the very beginning" Terrorist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Tunisia, killing 38 tourists, including 30 Brits, in June 2015. The inquest into the deaths of the Brits at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that lives could have been saved and that the police and security teams' response "amounts to an offence".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC