Cop 'FAINTED on Sousse beach' as ISIS gunman gunned down Brits

"The guards were armed with Steyr assault rifles and would have been in a position to stop the attack at the very beginning" Terrorist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Tunisia, killing 38 tourists, including 30 Brits, in June 2015. The inquest into the deaths of the Brits at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that lives could have been saved and that the police and security teams' response "amounts to an offence".

