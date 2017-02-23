.com | Tunisia parliament adopts anti-graft law

.com | Tunisia parliament adopts anti...

Tunisia's parliament on Wednesday approved a law to fight widespread corruption that has plagued the North African country's economy since the 2011 revolution. One hundred and forty-five lawmakers out of 217 voted to pass the 36-article law, which criminalises any retribution against whistleblowers including any disciplinary measures against civil servants.

