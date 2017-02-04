.com | Tunisia gets 6 US combat helicopters to fight 'terror'

.com | Tunisia gets 6 US combat helic...

Tunisia's armed forces have taken delivery of six US-made military helicopters from a total order of 24 for use in its fight against "terror", the government announced Saturday. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed was present at the southern military base of Gabes for the delivery of the aircraft, said a government statement.

Chicago, IL

