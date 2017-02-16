.com | Tunisia extends 2015 state of emergency

.com | Tunisia extends 2015 state of ...

Tunis- Tunisia has extended for another three months a state of emergency in place since a 2015 jihadist attack, the president's office announced on Thursday. President Beji Caid Essebsi has decided "to extend the state of emergency for three months from 16 February", his office told AFP.

