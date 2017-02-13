.com | Security forces abuses threaten Tunisia reform: Amnesty

A rise in "brutal tactics" by Tunisian security forces in line with nationwide emergency laws to counter terrorism are threatening reforms in Tunisia, Amnesty International said in a report Monday. Since the 2011 Tunisian revolution that sparked the Arab Spring, the North African country has been wracked by jihadist attacks that have killed more than 100 soldiers and police, some 20 civilians and also 59 foreign tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.