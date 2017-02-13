Christian cemetery vandalized in Tunisia
The Vatican newspaper infrequently covers such acts of vandalism, but its editors published a report on the incident in the February 14 edition. In its coverage, L'Osservatore Romano noted that the Tunisian Association for the Protection of Minorities called upon the government to ensure the safety of places of worship.
