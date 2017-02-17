Break-dancing for social justice in T...

Break-dancing for social justice in Tunisia

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Al Jazeera

In Tunisia , a country gripped by economic uncertainty and still in the midst of rebuilding its identity after the Arab Spring , hip-hop culture is viewed as part of an ongoing dissident movement. Just a few events, such as the recent Mafia Wallitili Festival in the heart of downtown Tunis, offer the local hip-hop community an opportunity to share their values with the broader population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC