Appeal to trace relatives of fallen D...

Appeal to trace relatives of fallen Dumbarton soldier after WW2 death notice mix-up

23 hrs ago

The death notice was sent to the family of soldier Tom King from Clydebank - but his comrade Tom King from Dumbarton was, in fact, the one who perished at the Battle of Medenine, in Tunisia, on March 23, 1943. A photograph of the dinner soldier Tom King attended in Paris.

Chicago, IL

