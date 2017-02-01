America News Plan for Wednesday Feb 1

A law allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union is expected to clear its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March. , moved at 7:02 a.m., by William James, 358 words) See also: EU court might make changes to any Brexit deal, chief justice says , moved at 7:43 a.m., by Alastair Macdonald and Julia Fioretti, 723 words) WIESBADEN, Germany/BERLIN - A Tunisian asylum-seeker arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of planning an attack in Germany was also wanted in Tunis in connection with a deadly assault on the Bardo Museum there, German officials said.

