Alfano will sign Italo-Tunisian joint declaration tomorrow

The Minister of Foreign Affaris and International Cooperation, Angelino Alfano, will sign on 9 February, at 9 a.m. at the Hotel Boscolo Exedra in Rome, a joint declaration with his Tunisian colleague, Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui. The text illustrates the bilateral cooperation priorities in various sectors, including the partnership for development, the electric power interconnections, youth exchanges, and the enhancement of cooperation in the field of security.

Chicago, IL

