Alfano will sign Italo-Tunisian joint declaration tomorrow
The Minister of Foreign Affaris and International Cooperation, Angelino Alfano, will sign on 9 February, at 9 a.m. at the Hotel Boscolo Exedra in Rome, a joint declaration with his Tunisian colleague, Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui. The text illustrates the bilateral cooperation priorities in various sectors, including the partnership for development, the electric power interconnections, youth exchanges, and the enhancement of cooperation in the field of security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC