UNIDO and partners to create more than 6,000 jobs for young people in Tunisia

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization , the US Agency for International Development , the Italian Development Cooperation and the HP Foundation yesterday launched the second phase of UNIDO's youth employment project. "Mashrou3i" aims to create more than 6,000 jobs for young people in Tunisia over the next five years.

Chicago, IL

