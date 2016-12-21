Uganda: Off They Go for Afcon

Actually, suspicion is that Morocco and Nigeria - the Cranes quarterfinal and semifinal victims -, will have been the proud ones for having dined with Uganda; for the East Africans went all the way only to be stopped by Ghana 2-0 in the final. Four decades on, Uganda return to the Nations Cup to open against the same opponents they last faced - Ghana - on January 17 in the Gabonese port city of Gentil.

Chicago, IL

