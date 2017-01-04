Turkey detains 5 ISIS suspects linked...

Turkey detains 5 ISIS suspects linked to nightclub attack

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Coffins of Mohamed Ali Azzabi and Sinda Nakaa, who were killed on Istanbul nightclub terror attack, are received by their relatives at TunisCarthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia on January 2, 2017. GETTY IMAGES/ANADOLU AGENCY/Yassine Gaidi Turkish police on Wednesday detained at least five suspected ISIS militants believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack, the state-run news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC