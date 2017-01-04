Turkey detains 5 ISIS suspects linked to nightclub attack

Coffins of Mohamed Ali Azzabi and Sinda Nakaa, who were killed on Istanbul nightclub terror attack, are received by their relatives at TunisCarthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia on January 2, 2017. GETTY IMAGES/ANADOLU AGENCY/Yassine Gaidi Turkish police on Wednesday detained at least five suspected ISIS militants believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack, the state-run news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.