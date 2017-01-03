Tunisian who dined with suspect night...

Tunisian who dined with suspect night before Berlin market attack is arrested

4 hrs ago

An acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri has been arrested in a separate case, German prosecutors said.

