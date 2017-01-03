An acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri has been arrested in a separate case, German prosecutors said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/tunisian-who-dined-with-suspect-night-before-berlin-market-attack-is-arrested-35341666.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35341665.ece/aac49/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-cee98aa9-5e76-4241-bc4a-70668f316a7c_I1.jpg An acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri has been arrested in a separate case, German prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.