Tunisian president Essebsi accuses Israel of killing engineer leading Hamas drone program

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said Sunday night that "there is a suspicion that Israel was involved" in December's fatal shooting of a Tunisian engineer said to have led Hamas's drone program, in his first comments on the killing. Speaking during a speech to mark the new year, Essebsi said that based on information "from the investigation of the killing, it appears that foreign hands carried out the assassination" of Mohammed al-Zoari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.