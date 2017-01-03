Tunisian president Essebsi accuses Is...

Tunisian president Essebsi accuses Israel of killing engineer leading Hamas drone program

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said Sunday night that "there is a suspicion that Israel was involved" in December's fatal shooting of a Tunisian engineer said to have led Hamas's drone program, in his first comments on the killing. Speaking during a speech to mark the new year, Essebsi said that based on information "from the investigation of the killing, it appears that foreign hands carried out the assassination" of Mohammed al-Zoari.

Chicago, IL

