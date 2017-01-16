Tunisian Actress Sarra Hannachi On He...

Tunisian Actress Sarra Hannachi On Her Road To Fame, Future Hopes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

Sarra Hannachi is one of the most promising young debutantes of Tunisian cinema, reappearing on the radar at November's Cairo International Film Festival when Sweet Smell of Spring was recognized as Best Film Winner. She was also the leading actress of both Bidoun 2 and Child of the Sun .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC