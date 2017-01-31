Tunisia massacre victim killed on 10th anniversary of husband's death
A British grandmother died in the Sousse terror attack on the 10th anniversary of her husband's death, an inquest has heard. Lisa Burbidge was among 38 people killed by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui, who opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in the Tunisian resort.
