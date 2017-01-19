Tunisia Fast Facts

Tunisia Fast Facts

About Tunisia: Area: 163,610 sq km, slightly larger than the US state of Georgia Tunisia's 2011 mass popular uprising, dubbed the "Jasmine Revolution," gave rise to the Arab Spring, the grass-roots movement that toppled autocratic leaders and promoted freedom and democracy across the Arabic-speaking region in North Africa and the Middle East. November 7, 1987 - Prime Minister Zine el Abidine Ben Ali assumes the presidency after overthrowing Bourguiba in a bloodless coup and declaring him medically unfit to rule.

