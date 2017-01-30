Tunisia attack: Man died after delay ...

Tunisia attack: Man died after delay in going to hospital

BBC News

A Scottish man injured in a terror attack on a Tunisian resort died on his way to hospital after a 20-minute wait in an ambulance, an inquest has heard. James McQuire, 66, and his wife Ann, 63, were shot near a hotel swimming pool as they tried to flee an Islamist gunman in June 2015.

Chicago, IL

