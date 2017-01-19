Tunisia: Amend Draft Drug Law
Tunisia's parliament should amend the draft drug law currently before it to strengthen its human rights provisions, Human Rights Watch, Avocats sans FrontiA res, and the Tunisian League for Human Rights said today in a joint letter to parliament . Parliament should eliminate all prison sentences for recreational drug use or possession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.
