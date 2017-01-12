Tunis vows to - assume responsibility' after Berlin attack

Tunisia will "assume its responsibilities" on unwanted migrants, President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Thursday after Germany threatened to cut development aid to countries that stall on the return of rejected asylum seekers. In response to failings which kept the suspected attacker at a Berlin Christmas market on December 19 from being deported to Tunisia before the carnage, German officials have threatened to end development aid.

