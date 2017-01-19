Trump's entry ban should be expanded to additional high-risk countries
Donald Trump has temporarily imposed a ban on people entering the country from places like Syria, Iraq, and Iran, which makes perfects sense. But there are many other countries he did not include on his list that he should have .
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC