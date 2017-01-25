Tourists Gradually Return To Tunisia ...

Tourists Gradually Return To Tunisia After The 2015 Militant Attacks

Tourists are slowly returning to Tunisia ending a period of decline that followed the 2015 attacks, said the director of the Tunisian tourism office Abdellatif Hmam. The Director said owners of the Sousse hotel which was attacked in 2015 are in the process of renovation and must complete within 15 days.

