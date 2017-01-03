Thousands of Tunisians protest the return of militants having fought abroad

Tunisians shout slogans during a demonstration outside parliament in Tunis on Saturday against allowing Tunisians who joined the ranks of extremist groups to return to their country. About 1,000 people, many wrapped in Tunisian flags, staged a demonstration in central Tunis , the country's capital, on Sunday, chanting, "No to returning terrorists!" and "All Tunisians against terrorism!" According to figures released by the Tunisian Interior Ministry, more than 3,000 Tunisians are known to have traveled abroad to operate in the ranks of militant groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.