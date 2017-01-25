Tackling the important issues: Tunisi...

Tackling the important issues: Tunisian President denies he is selling presidential Rolls Royce

Fake news stories plagued the recent American elections, ultimately leading one man to make an armed raid on a pizza shop which one conspiracy theory claimed was a paedophile ring. Meanwhile, in Tunisia, the President is making absolutely sure that the people know their facts about the really important issues.

