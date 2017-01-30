SIT Study Abroad offers timely new pr...

SIT Study Abroad offers timely new programs

Read more: University Business

SIT Study Abroad is rolling out new programs that address some of the world's most pressing issues, from peacemaking in the Middle East to migration and religious co-existence in Africa and the digital future in South Korea. SIT Study Abroad offers nearly 80 programs in 30 countries, including a host of multi-country programs that give students a broad perspective on critical global issues.

Chicago, IL

