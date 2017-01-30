SIT Study Abroad offers timely new programs
SIT Study Abroad is rolling out new programs that address some of the world's most pressing issues, from peacemaking in the Middle East to migration and religious co-existence in Africa and the digital future in South Korea. SIT Study Abroad offers nearly 80 programs in 30 countries, including a host of multi-country programs that give students a broad perspective on critical global issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
