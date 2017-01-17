Security audit before Tunisia terror attack could have saved lives, inquest heard

An inquest hearing is being held into the deaths of Lisa Burbidge, 66, of Whickham and 29 other Britons who died in the attack in Sousse in June 2015 Lives could have been saved if a travel company had carried out a security audit before the Sousse terrorist attack instead of an assessment after it, an inquest has heard. The hearing into the deaths of 30 British holidaymakers, including Lisa Burbidge, 66, of Whickham , in the resort in Tunisia in June 2015 heard that TUI did not carry out frequent security risk assessments on resorts or hotels before the atrocity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.