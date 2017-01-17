Report warned over Tunisia beach hote...

Report warned over Tunisia beach hotels security months before Sousse attack

The Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, where 30 Britons were killed in a terror attack in June 2015 Security at beach hotels in the Tunisian resort of Sousse was criticised in a report produced for the British Government months before 38 people were killed in a terrorist attack there, an inquest has heard. The January 2015 "recce" of hotels included the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba where extremist Seifeddine Rezgui massacred tourists - including 30 Britons and three Irish citizens - the following June.

