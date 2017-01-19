Prosecuted for owning women's clothin...

Prosecuted for owning women's clothing: Latest victims of Tunisia's homophobic laws

Two young Tunisians have been convicted of "indecent assault through obscene behavior" on the basis of women's clothing found at their flat, the ADHEOS LGBT advocacy organization has reported. The men, aged 19 and 25, have been handed prison sentences of two months, escaping the harsher three year sentence awarded for homosexual acts.

Chicago, IL

