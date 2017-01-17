Pentagon: Bombs struck Islamic State's 'external plotters' in Libya
During his last press briefing as Secretary of Defense on Jan. 19, Ash Carter discussed the recent airstrikes targeting two Islamic State camps in Libya . One Defense Department video, seen above, shows surveillance of fighters at one of the "potential" training camps.
