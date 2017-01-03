North Walsham shooting victim returns...

North Walsham shooting victim returns to Tunisia to repay hospital...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

Tony Callaghan with beds bought for the Sahloul University State Hospital in Sousse, Tunisia, through fundraising organised by the Callaghans who were treated there after the terrorist attack. Picture: TONY CALLAGHAN A Norfolk couple shot in a terrorist massacre have given thousands of pounds worth of equipment to the Tunisian hospital which cared for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC