North Walsham shooting victim returns to Tunisia to repay hospital...
Tony Callaghan with beds bought for the Sahloul University State Hospital in Sousse, Tunisia, through fundraising organised by the Callaghans who were treated there after the terrorist attack. Picture: TONY CALLAGHAN A Norfolk couple shot in a terrorist massacre have given thousands of pounds worth of equipment to the Tunisian hospital which cared for them.
