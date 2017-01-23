Morden couple 'didn't stand a chance'...

Morden couple 'didn't stand a chance' in Tunisia terror attack, inquest hears

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

A deeply in love couple from Morden who died during a terrorist attack in Tunisia "didn't stand a chance", an inquest has heard. Janet Stocker, 63, and her husband John, 74, were among the 38 tourists killed during an attack by gunman Seifeddine Rezgui at the Rui Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse on June 26, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,894 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC