Morden couple 'didn't stand a chance' in Tunisia terror attack, inquest hears
A deeply in love couple from Morden who died during a terrorist attack in Tunisia "didn't stand a chance", an inquest has heard. Janet Stocker, 63, and her husband John, 74, were among the 38 tourists killed during an attack by gunman Seifeddine Rezgui at the Rui Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse on June 26, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC