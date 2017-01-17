Minister of Foreign Affairs and Inter...

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Angelino

During his visit to Tunis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Angelino Alfano, was welcomed by the President of the Republic Beji Caid Essebsi. Subsequently, Minister Alfano had a cordial meeting with his colleague, Khemaies Jhinaoui, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia, followed by talks with Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

Chicago, IL

