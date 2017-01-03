Merkel pledges national effort to return rejected migrants
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is renewing a pledge to make a "national effort" to ensure that failed asylum-seekers return home, while stressing the need to show their home countries "respect." Speeding up deportations and voluntary returns of people whose asylum claims are rejected has gained new urgency following the Dec. 19 truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.
