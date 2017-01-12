Married Calais Jungle charity chief w...

Married Calais Jungle charity chief who insisted volunteers should...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Married Calais Jungle charity chief who insisted volunteers should not have sex with migrants 'had a year-long affair with a toyboy Tunisian bodyguard she met in the camp' A volunteer who left her home and husband for the Calais Jungle started up a romance with a refugee after she promoted her charity's no sex with migrants policy, it was reported last night. Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, had a relationship with Tunisian migrant Mohamed Bajjar, a fact which was reportedly well known among both migrants and volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC