Married Calais Jungle charity chief who insisted volunteers should not have sex with migrants 'had a year-long affair with a toyboy Tunisian bodyguard she met in the camp' A volunteer who left her home and husband for the Calais Jungle started up a romance with a refugee after she promoted her charity's no sex with migrants policy, it was reported last night. Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, had a relationship with Tunisian migrant Mohamed Bajjar, a fact which was reportedly well known among both migrants and volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.