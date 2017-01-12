League of Professional Theatre Women Announces 2017 International Theatre Award Finalists
The League of Professional Theatre Women and its International Committee announce the finalists of the 2017 LPTW Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award. The Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award was established in 2011 in honor of Rosamond Gilder and Martha Coigney, two legendary theatre women whose work on the international stage proved that theatre knows no boundaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
