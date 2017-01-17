Jihadis returning from Syria greatest...

Jihadis returning from Syria greatest UK threat for years

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hundreds of jihadis who have returned to the UK from Syria pose the greatest terror threat to Britain for years, expert warns Jihadists returning to the UK from fighting in Syria are among hundreds of Islamic State supporters posing the greatest terror threat to the country for years, a watchdog has warned. David Anderson QC, the Independent Reviewer of Terror Legislation, said the danger was worse than at any time since he took the post in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC