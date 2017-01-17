Jihadis returning from Syria greatest UK threat for years

Hundreds of jihadis who have returned to the UK from Syria pose the greatest terror threat to Britain for years, expert warns Jihadists returning to the UK from fighting in Syria are among hundreds of Islamic State supporters posing the greatest terror threat to the country for years, a watchdog has warned. David Anderson QC, the Independent Reviewer of Terror Legislation, said the danger was worse than at any time since he took the post in 2011.

