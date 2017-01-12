Italy moves to arrest inmate monitored for radicalization

The mugshot of Hmidi Saber, who was already in jail in Rome serving another sentence, some bullets and a gun confiscated by police in his house, are shown during a press conference at the police headquarters in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Italian police issued a new arrest warrant to the Tunisian man who allegedly had links with Ansar Al Sharia and IS and was recruiting and radicalising Muslim inmates in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.