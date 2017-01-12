Italy moves to arrest inmate monitored for radicalization
The mugshot of Hmidi Saber, who was already in jail in Rome serving another sentence, some bullets and a gun confiscated by police in his house, are shown during a press conference at the police headquarters in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Italian police issued a new arrest warrant to the Tunisian man who allegedly had links with Ansar Al Sharia and IS and was recruiting and radicalising Muslim inmates in prison.
