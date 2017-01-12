Inquest to open into death of Tunisia beach attack victim Carly Lovett
An inquest into the death of Gainsborough woman Carly Lovett and 29 other British tourists killed at a Tunisian resort in June 2015 is set to open today. Photographer Carly, aged 24, was among the first victims to be named following the hotel attack at the beach resort of El Kantaoui, north of Sousse.
