'I should have died that day': Tunisia massacre survivor...
John Graham, from Howdon, has spoken about the Sousse terror attack for the first time as the inquest into the deaths of 30 Brits is due to start But Tunisian massacre survivor John Graham is breaking his silence to tell his tale as the inquests start into the death of 30 Britons. John, from Howdon in North Tyneside , was on holiday with his ex-wife when on June 26 2015, when an attacker sprayed bullets at a crowded beach in the resort of Port El Kantaoui, near the city of Sousse.
