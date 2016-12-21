Hassan Wasswa to sign for Lebanese club

Hassan Wasswa to sign for Lebanese club

Uganda Cranes defender Hassan Wasswa has left the country to complete his move to Lebanese side Al Akhaa Al Ahli F.C. Wasswa was given permission by the football federation to travel. Three other Ugandan players; Robert Sentongo, Erisa Ssekisambu and Tony Odur failed their trials and returned home.

Chicago, IL

