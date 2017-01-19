Harvard Opens New International Offic...

Harvard Opens New International Office in Tunisia

Harvard's Center for Middle Eastern Studies opened its first field office in Tunisia last Tuesday in an effort to expand Harvard's global presence and provide resources for scholarship in North Africa. Hazem Ben-Gacem '92, a London financier and former Lowell House resident, endowed the office for an undisclosed sum.

Chicago, IL

