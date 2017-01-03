Germany threatens aid cuts over asylu...

Germany threatens aid cuts over asylum seeker return

Germany threatened on Sunday to end development aid to countries that refuse to take back rejected asylum seekers, a response to failings which kept the suspected Berlin attacker from being deported. After Germany threatened aid cuts to countries refusing to return rejected asylum seekers, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told ARD public TV that he "fully supports this idea".

Chicago, IL

