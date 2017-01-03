Germany plans security overhaul after Berlin attack
Germany's interior minister Tuesday outlined plans for an overhaul of the country's security apparatus, seeking greater federal powers on domestic intelligence and the enforcement of migrant expulsions in the wake of the Berlin truck attack. The minister, Thomas de Maiziere, also called for wider oversight for federal police as well as for a crisis management center to be set up.
