German Politicians Propose Linking Development Aid to Countries'...
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere presents measures for increased security, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2016. Berlin Senior German politicians are proposing that countries refusing to take back their nationals whose applications for asylum in Germany are turned down, should be denied development aid funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec 20
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC