German Politicians Propose Linking De...

German Politicians Propose Linking Development Aid to Countries'...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cybercast News Service

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere presents measures for increased security, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2016. Berlin Senior German politicians are proposing that countries refusing to take back their nationals whose applications for asylum in Germany are turned down, should be denied development aid funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec 20 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,129 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC